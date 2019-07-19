Rakuten Teams Up with Stephen & Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to Improve Children's Lives

Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation was established through Stephen and Ayesha Curry's passion to inspire today's youth and ensure an equal road to success for all kids. The Foundation is rooted in three core values that play an integral role in promoting a healthy, fun and thriving childhood: nutrition, education and physical activity.

"We're thrilled to work with Rakuten because of our shared vision of supporting children in underserved communities," said Stephen and Ayesha Curry. "Rakuten's generosity allows its members to join in our mission and contribute to the lives of many children in a meaningful and substantial way."

"Rakuten means 'optimism' in Japanese, and it's the foundation on which our company is built. We are honored to help Stephen and Ayesha Curry create a more optimistic world," said Amit Patel, CEO, Rakuten Americas and Rakuten Rewards. "Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation closely aligns with the spirit of optimism through its dedication to uplift the youth in our communities so that they can lead lives full of good health, educational enrichment, and fulfilled promise."

Rakuten is a simple and free way to earn Cash Back on virtually everything you buy. In the last 20 years, the company has paid more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back to more than 12 million members, making it the largest loyalty program of its kind. Rakuten sign-up is easy and membership is always free.

Rakuten plans to follow up later this year with easy ways for current members to contribute to Eat. Learn. Play. For more information about Rakuten, visit Rakuten.com. To learn more about Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation or make a donation, visit: Rakuten.com/eatlearnplay.

Founded by three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry and entrepreneur, host and The New York Times bestselling author Ayesha Curry, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation seeks to unlock the human potential of every child. Focused on youth in underserved communities, the foundation's programs are anchored around three core values vital to a successful childhood: nutrition, education and physical activity. As emerging figures in the tech and food spaces, the Curry family is committed to increasing access to quality education for K-12 students, driving innovation and creativity and paving the way for bright futures. Eat. Learn. Play.'s education focus furthermore extends through college completion with a goal to close the graduation gap between low-income and minority students and their peers. The foundation's localized programs provide nutritious food for children in low-income neighborhoods to reduce childhood hunger, the tools to learn about holistic wellness and environments for safe play. In working with community partners across the country, Eat. Learn. Play is committed to collaboratively improving lives for today's youth generation.

Rakuten Rewards is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1997, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back to its 12 million members. The company also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks. For more information, visit www.rakuten.com.

