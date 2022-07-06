RAKwireless and Arduino Make a New Dream Team for Enterprise IoT Solutions

New partnership supports low-code, customizable solutions to professional and enterprise markets

PARIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAKwireless , a pioneer in IoT solutions, is pleased to announce its very first co-branding partnership with Arduino , the world's most popular open-source hardware company. RAK is co-branding white-label IoT products with Arduino, describing them as "Powered by RAKwireless," to supply low-code, customizable solutions to professional and enterprise markets.

This follows a decision by Arduino to scale up and diversify its operations. The partnership is a natural step for both companies.

RAK prides itself on its low-power long-range LoRaWAN WisGate gateways being easy to connect and code. Its user-friendly WisGateOS2 software makes it easy to monitor and manage gateways too. This thinking is very much in line with Arduino's longstanding vision for a more open-access IoT.

Together, RAK and Arduino are a powerful and strategic alliance providing robust and expandable IoT solutions for a variety of projects in both indoor and outdoor environments.

"To execute Arduino Pro's vision, it was crucial to add a strong LoRaWAN gateway offering," said Massimo Banzi, co-founder of Arduino. "We are thrilled to have found a perfect fit in RAKwireless WisGate Edge products. We look forward to delivering compelling solutions to our customers."

The prestigious partnership will be announced at LoRaWan World Expo in Paris, France on July 6th and 7th 2022. RAKwireless and Arduino will be attending and ready to showcase their new range of innovative products.

"At RAKwireless we have spent the last 8 years developing best-in-class hardware and software for the LoRaWAN ecosystem," added Ken Yu, CEO of RAKwireless. "We are very proud to see our gateways, both indoors and outdoors, selected to join the Arduino Pro lineup. Together we will help our customers build and expand LoRaWAN infrastructures with reliable equipment."

Both companies anticipate this partnership to accelerate their common mission of creating a better-connected world, and an Internet of Things for all.

About RAKwireless

RAKwireless is a multinational technology company established in June 2014. Headquartered in Shenzhen, RAK is changing the IoT landscape by eliminating design complexity and accelerating time-to-market, for underserved and emerging markets, including open-source and industrial communities. Creating easy-to-deploy solutions and modular IoT products, RAKwireless is working to grow a community of system integrators, developers, and IoT solution providers, who are passionate about taking IoT solutions further than ever before.

