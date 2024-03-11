RAKxa INTEGRATIVE WELLNESS MAKES ITS U.S. DEBUT AT THE ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT, BRINGING AWARD-WINNING THAI WELLNESS EXPERTISE TO COLORADO'S PREMIER MOUNTAIN RETREAT

Experience the Best of Thailand's Holistic Treatments at RAKxa Wellness Spa at

The St. Regis Aspen Resort

BANGKOK and ASPEN, Colo., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAKxa Integrative Wellness, an award-winning wellness retreat in Thailand, announced its debut in The U.S., with RAKxa Wellness Spa at The St. Regis Aspen Resort in the iconic destination, Aspen, Colorado. Opening its doors this winter, this all-around health-focused spa combines the wisdom and innovative techniques from RAKxa's Thailand roots with a sophisticated and relaxing spa experience and complementary treatments to help rebalance the body and mind.

RAKxa Wellness Spa at The St. Regis Aspen Resort

Perfectly poised and positioned within a world-renowned Resort, nestled at the base of Aspen Mountain, RAKxa Wellness Spa is committed to providing a holistic approach to well-being, catering to those seeking optimized performance, along with complete mind and body recovery and rebalance. Recognizing Aspen as a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, from skiing to hiking, RAKxa Wellness Spa has curated a menu of treatments that specifically address and alleviate common performance-related concerns such as muscle aches, muscle tension, circulation within the body, and relief from altitude-related ailments.

A true highlight featured on RAKxa's first state-side spa menu is the Ballancer®Pro – a revolutionary Lymphatic Drainage Suit at the forefront of modern-day wellness technology. The Ballancer®Pro offers a unique solution that elevates both performance and recovery. This highly sought-after wellness apparatus optimizes lymphatic drainage in the body, removes toxins, and reduces inflammation overall.

Additional highlights include the introduction of two new signature treatments to the menu, designed to enhance the guest experience at RAKxa Wellness Spa.

RAKxa Good Night Sleep offers a solution for those seeking better sleep quality and relief from jet lag or disruptions to their circadian rhythm. This treatment combines a relaxing oil massage, with RAKxa's organic "deep sleep" plant oil blend, an Ayurvedic-inspired scalp massage, and the use of Tibetan singing bowls to rebalance the body's chakras, promoting deeper rest and relaxation.

The RAKxa Tension Release provides a unique blend of Traditional Thai Medicine and sports science for those needing muscle relief after an active day, incorporating deep stretching techniques and acupressure points along the body's meridian lines to relieve muscle tension and restore natural circulation.

The RAKxa Wellness Spa within The Resort also offers enhanced amenities like oxygen therapy, cold plunge pools, hot tubs, steam rooms, a confluence waterfall pool, and Technogym access.

"Aspen is not just a destination; it's an experience, and RAKxa Wellness Spa at The St. Regis Aspen Resort is poised to elevate that experience to new heights," said Heather Steenge-Hart, Area General Manager for Luxury Mountain Resorts and The St. Regis Aspen Resort. "We understand that visitors to Aspen are not just looking for relaxation but also for opportunities to elevate their mind, body and health in this picturesque playground."

For inquiries and bookings, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/asexr-the-st-regis-aspen-resort/spa/

About RAKxa Integrative Wellness

RAKxa, the award-wining wellness retreat in Thailand is based on a conservation island commonly known as "Bangkok's green lung" surrounded by the Chao Phraya River.

RAKxa's Integrative approach consists of a series of diagnostics to help guests define their own health goals, which are achieved through personalized solutions that involve an unrivalled selection of both medical science and complementary holistic treatments.

About The St. Regis Aspen Resort

Embrace the extraordinary at the newly transformed and renovated, St. Regis Aspen Resort, a luxury destination nestled at the base of Aspen Mountain. Featuring 179 guest rooms, five distinct suite types, RAKxa Wellness Spa, Kitty the Bernese, and an unrivaled address, The St. Regis Aspen Resort is a year-round, four-season destination for exquisite experiences. The alpine resort extends opulent offerings in a relaxed mountain setting, which attracts visitors seeking outdoor adventures as well as those in search of an indulgent retreat. Resort amenities include exclusive dining options - Mountain Social, Velvet Buck, Chefs Club presenting The Snow Lodge - complimentary BMW courtesy vehicles, custom St. Regis Aspen Resort branded Priority Bicycles for guest use, Suite Reyad Salon, an outdoor heated pool, fitness center, world class resort concierge services and 25,000 square feet of meeting space. For reservations or more information, call 970.920.3300, or visit the resort's website and social channels @stregisaspen.

The St. Regis Aspen Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE The St. Regis Aspen Resort