RAL Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Ralliant Corporation (NYSE: RAL) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE: RAL).

On February 4, 2026, Ralliant Corporation reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and revealed a $1.4 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the Test & Measurement segment, which the company stated was mainly driven by revised expectations for the EA Elektro-Automatik business.

On this news, the price of Ralliant Corporation's stock declined by $17.89 per share, or approximately 31.8%, from a close of $56.28 per share on February 4, 2026, to close at $38.39 per share on February 5, 2026.

If you are a Ralliant Corporation investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. You can also fill out our online form at:

https://www.ktmc.com/ral-ralliant-corporation-investigation?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ral&mktm=PR

