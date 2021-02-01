Raleigh Ad Agency Celebrates 21 Years with New Clients and Expanded Markets

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Media Partners, Inc. (MPI) celebrates twenty-one years in business. "While 2020 was not the 20th Anniversary Celebration we had intended… we are still thriving and looking to make our twenty-first year something to really celebrate," said partner, Nancy Bono.

MPI was founded by Bono in 2000. Since then, the company has persevered despite ups and downs in the economy and the many changes to the advertising landscape.

"I think the secret to our success has been our ability to adapt," said Bono. "We have always prided ourselves in responding to our partners' needs. That means understanding the market and helping our clients adapt too."

Today, MPI specializes in the areas of broadcast television, health care, education, and non-profits. From B-to-B campaigns to cutting-edge digital campaigns, MPI continues to offer clients a strategic partner to address their advertising and public relations needs.

"We have found that our clients appreciate the time we spend to understand their business," said Sal Conino, partner since 2009. "That kind of relationship helps us understand their voice and leads to creative concepts that resonate with clients and their customers."

After twenty-one years, the Raleigh-based company has 11 employees and serves about 20-25 clients annually in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida. Among them are Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke and New River Valleys, Vidant Health in Eastern North Carolina, Raleigh Radiology, North Carolina Cyber Academy, Roanoke Prevention Alliance, Discover Durham, Roanoke Center for Higher Education, Virginia Broadcast Solutions (statewide VA), Diamond View Studios for national media, and television stations in Greensboro, Greenville, Raleigh, Wilmington, Charlotte, NC, Knoxville, TN, and Lynchburg, VA.

Recent MPI account wins include:

Vidant Health for full-service media planning and buying in serving the Eastern North Carolina health care community extending from Rocky Mount to Ahoskie and New Bern to Chowan, Carolina Retreats in Surf City, NC including new properties launching in Oak Island, Carolina Beach, and Manteo, NC, Raleigh Radiology with expanding locations in Wake Forest and Clayton in early 2021, and ZIA-NYC, a New York-based children's clothing company.

