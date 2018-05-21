Raleigh Blockchain Expo Attracting Industry Thought Leaders

RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the third Cryptolina Bitcoin and Blockchain Expo, June 15-16, 2018 in Downtown Raleigh, NC, have announced that a slate of renowned industry specialists will be among the hundreds of expected attendees and speakers at next month's highly anticipated event.

Cryptolina 2018, June 15-16th. Raleigh, NC

"As one of the longest running blockchain conferences in the United States, the Cryptolina brand is continuing the legacy of providing quality programming and thought-leadership opportunities to our attendees and speakers," said Faruk Okcetin, an event co-founder. "This will be an all-inclusive expo with multiple educational opportunities, fellowship, and networking. The job market in the token, smart contract and blockchain industry continues to explode, so we anticipate a large number of job seekers as well."

The growing list of speakers include:

Jeff Garzik , Bitcoin Core Developer, SpaceChain and Bloq

, Bitcoin Core Developer, SpaceChain and Bloq Flip Filipowski , Fluree, PBC and SilkRoad Equity

, Fluree, PBC and SilkRoad Equity Dan Spuller, Chamber of Digital Commerce

Dr. Campbell Harvey, Duke University

Mathias Sundin , Swedish Member of Parliament and BTCX

, Swedish Member of Parliament and BTCX Rik Willard , Agentic Group

, Agentic Group David Aylor , David Aylor Law Offices

, David Aylor Law Offices Mark Easley , Crowdfunding Pioneer, CrowdfundNC.com

, Crowdfunding Pioneer, CrowdfundNC.com Tyler K. Gibbons , Riser McLaurin & Gibbons LLP

, Riser McLaurin & Gibbons LLP John Bridge , United States Marshals Service

, United States Marshals Service JP Baric, MiningStore

Jameson Lopp , Casa

, Casa Aditi Sriram, ConsenSys

Shannon Code , Emblem Vault

, Emblem Vault And many more...

The Raleigh conference has also partnered with two leading blockchain organizations; the Washington-based Chamber of Digital Commerce and the Linux Foundation-backed Hyperledger Project.

Current issues and events pertaining to blockchain technology, token issuances, startups, venture capital investment and much more will be discussed and debated. Registration is open now.

For additional information on ticket pricing, student pricing, sponsorships and demo opportunities please visit: http://cryptolina2018.com/

