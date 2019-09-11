Raleigh Divorce Lawyers Named to the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America
Two Lawyers at Vitale Family Law Named to the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America
Sep 11, 2019, 09:48 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitale Family Law in Raleigh, NC is pleased to announce that The Best Lawyers in America© has selected two of our attorneys to its list of Top Lawyers in America 2020 Edition:
Vitale Family Law
The Best Lawyers in America (2020 Edition)
Lori Vitale: Family Law
- Recognized in Family Law: 2007- 2020 Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2007
Kimberly A. Wallis: Family Law
- Recognized in Family Law: 2019 - 2020
About Vitale Family Law
The lawyers of Vitale Family Law in Raleigh, North Carolina, are dedicated to providing efficient, knowledgeable legal counsel. Vitale Family Law offers family law representation in matters of Divorce, Child Custody, Child Support, Alimony, Equitable Distribution, Separation Agreements, and all other matters of family law.
About Best Lawyers
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For almost 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers lists are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe. More details here.
If you are looking for a Raleigh Divorce Lawyer who is committed to guiding clients confidently through critical family law matters contact https://vitalefamilylaw.com/our-firm/.
Media Contact
Katie Lynn
Phone: (972) 646-2789
KISS PR Storytelling
SOURCE Vitale Family Law
