Raleigh-Durham Apartments Sold for a Record-Setting $122M by Blue Heron, a Raleigh-Based Real Estate Investment Firm

The transaction closed on October 12 th , 2021, at a price of $121.9 million, resulting in the largest realization in Blue Heron's history, the largest single-property, conventional multifamily transaction in North Carolina so far in 2021, and the largest in Raleigh-Durham ever-to-date.

"Our experience at Indigo is a testament to developing solid business plans, executing, creating partnerships, and operating in vibrant growing markets. We couldn't be prouder of our team that delivered exceptional results at the property for our residents and investors," said Michael Eubanks, a partner at Blue Heron. "We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone we worked with along the way who had a hand in this successful outcome."

About Blue Heron Asset Management

Blue Heron Asset Management, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a private equity real estate investment management and development firm. The firm invests primarily in multifamily/mixed-use properties in the high-growth markets of the Southeastern U.S., with a strong concentration in Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Blue Heron's track record demonstrates a firm that is disciplined, focused, and committed to sound real estate fundamentals, and one that serves as a mindful and accountable steward of the real estate and communities in which it invests.

http://blueheronassetmanagement.com/

SOURCE Blue Heron Asset Management

Related Links

http://blueheronassetmanagement.com

