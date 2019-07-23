Raleigh Neurology Associates Brings Specialty Clinical Data Set to the TriNetX Research Network

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh Neurology Associates (RNA), one of the largest private neurology practices in the U.S, has joined the TriNetX global health research network adding a significant new clinical data set to the world's largest research network.

"As a large CNS site, we want to continually evolve and elevate our position in the ecosystem/network so that we can be considered for new studies that will support our mission of improving the lives of our patients and their families," said Mark Ragusa, Director, Clinical Research at RNA. "We also want to have a deeper understanding of our own data for assessing trial feasibility. We believe that the more holistic approach that TriNetX provides will accomplish this, now and in the future."

RNA has a robust research practice with 80-100 clinical trials in Phase II, III or IV of development at any given time in all neurological indications including MS, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease, sleep medicine, pain, migraine, and stroke.

"We realize, as a site, to provide clinical research as a care option, we need to stay connected to the industry in a broader and more efficient manner," said Ragusa. "The TriNetX research network is primed to help us do just that."

TriNetX has partnered with healthcare organizations spanning 23 countries and thousands of sites, and with data providers covering 99% of US health plans to deploy a linked and continually updated global health research network representing over 300 million patients. TriNetX has been used to analyze over 16,000 protocols and has presented over 4,190 clinical trial opportunities to its healthcare organization members.

"RNA provides our network with valuable clinical data in the rapidly growing area of neuroscience research," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President of Global Data Networks at TriNetX. "We look forward to helping them continue to discover cutting-edge treatment options for patients."

About Raleigh Neurology Associates, P.A.

Founded in 1983, Raleigh Neurology Associates, PA is a privately held medical practice and is one of the largest and most respected neurology practices in the nation. RNA provides comprehensive neurological treatment and care for over 250,000 people in the Triangle area. Specialties include: Headaches/Migraines, Sleep Disorders, Child Neurology, Neurodiagnostics, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Neck and Back Pain, Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, Infusion Services, Seizures, Stroke, MRI, and Clinical Research.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at http://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

