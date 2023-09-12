Raleigh Radiology Honored Among NC's Mid-Market Fast 40

News provided by

Raleigh Radiology

12 Sep, 2023, 16:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh Radiology was honored on August 31 as one of North Carolina's Fast 40 by NC Business Magazine. The designation recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit and strong revenue growth among mid-market companies based in the state.

"The radiologists, technologists, and office team at Raleigh Radiology work hard to provide compassionate and excellent care to our communities; our growth is a direct result of that authentic and genuine care. We are humbled and honored to be recognized by this award and grateful for the trust that patients and referring providers put in us to take care of their healthcare needs," said Satish Mathan, MD, President/Managing Partner.

Fast 40 companies were selected based on revenue and employment growth over the past three years, as verified by the accounting firm of Cherry Bekaert. The companies have annual revenue ranging between $10 million and $500 million.

"Raleigh Radiology is proud and humbled to win this award – a testament to the hard and innovative work done by so many. This truly demonstrates the stability and strength of 70-plus years of providing top-notch care to the community, paired with a commitment to adapting to the needs of our future patients and partners," said Frank Manole, COO.

Business North Carolina will feature the companies in its November issue.

Raleigh Radiology has more than 200 employees and currently operates in nine locations in Wake County. A tenth location will open in Chapel Hill in 2024.

SOURCE Raleigh Radiology

