Raleigh's Juniper Level Botanic Garden Will Open Two Summer Weekends - July 15-17 & July 22-24

RALEIGH, N.C., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a 28-acre educational, research, and display garden gifted to NC State University by Tony and Anita Avent, will open two weekends this summer for self-guided tours, plant purchases, and free gardening walks and talks with the experts.

Open Garden dates are July 15-17 and July 22-24. There is no admission fee. Hours are 8 AM-5 PM Friday and Saturday and 1-5 PM on Sunday.

Juniper Level Botanic Garden, Raleigh, NC - Courtesy Robert B Butler. Juniper Level Botanic Garden, Raleigh, North Carolina.

"On Open Garden days at 10 AM and 2 PM, we offer our visitors a Gardening Unplugged walk and talk with an expert focusing on areas of interest or concern in the garden," said founder Tony Avent. "This series is free, part of our educational outreach, and no reservations are required. Just check the schedule, find your topic of interest, and meet at the welcome tent."

"I'm happy to share that Dr. Patrick McMillan, one of our Gardening Unplugged experts, is also our newest team member at Juniper Level Botanic Garden. His amazing journey includes Director of Heronswood Gardens in Washington. Prior to that, Patrick was Director of the SC Botanical Garden and Professor of Environmental Sustainability at Clemson. He was the Emmy Award-winning host of the renowned PBS series, Expeditions with Patrick McMillan. He is a highly respected botanist/naturalist who has won far too many awards to mention," added Avent.

Established in 1986 on a two-acre plot 12-miles south of downtown Raleigh, not-for-profit Juniper Level Botanic Garden has grown into a 28-acre conservation and inspiration garden whose mission is to discover, grow, study, propagate, and share the world's flora. "Currently, we have just over 27,000 different kinds of plants," said Avent. "That makes our botanic garden one of the top five collections in the United States."

Fundraising efforts for Juniper Level Botanic Garden (tax ID 56-6000756) operate under the auspices of The Endowment Fund of North Carolina State University, a 501(c)3 non-profit. Donors receive an official receipt for contributions.

Click here for Open Garden Days

Click here for Gardening Unplugged Series

Click here for media archive and photos

