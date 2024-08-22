RALIANCE Statement on Lyft 2024 Safety Transparency Report Publication

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

RALIANCE issued the following statement on Lyft's 2024 Safety Transparency Report:

"RALIANCE commends Lyft's initiative to promote customer and community safety by publishing its 2024 Safety Transparency Report. This report builds on Lyft's 2021 safety report, underscoring their commitment to corporate and public transparency.

We proudly partnered with Lyft to implement RALIANCE's Sexual Misconduct and Violence Taxonomy as a means to better understand, analyze, prevent, respond to, and address safety incidents on Lyft's platform.

We need more companies like Lyft that promote accountability and are part of the solution to create safe, equitable environments for all. RALIANCE welcomes the opportunity to serve as a trusted partner to organizations and ensure their transparency and safety efforts are informed by the experiences and needs of their customers."

ABOUT RALIANCE

RALIANCE is a trusted adviser for organizations committed to building cultures and environments that are safe, equitable and respectful. RALIANCE offers unparalleled expertise in supporting survivors of sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse and has established relationships with a national network of sexual assault service providers and prevention experts. Our mission is to help organizations across sectors create positive and inclusive environments for all. Visit RALIANCE.org for more information.

ABOUT THE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT AND VIOLENCE TAXONOMY

In November 2018, RALIANCE, developed the Sexual Misconduct and Violence Taxonomy, a new form of categorization that was informed by the experiences and needs of survivors and created a uniform standard for reporting and classifying reported safety incidents. As the first-of-its-kind evidence-based data classification system, the taxonomy serves as a guide for employee support departments that classify reports of sexual misconduct and violence. The taxonomy is a tool that any organization can use with RALIANCE's guidance to help measure sexual violence incidents, use that data to better understand the scope of the problem, and identify specific goals to promote safety and prevent future harm.

SOURCE RALIANCE