Ralli Rapid Pain Relief Becomes Official Recovery Partner of Tennis in the Land

CLEVELAND, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralli Rapid Pain Relief, a breakthrough topical pain relief solution, is proud to announce its partnership with Topnotch Management and its designation as The Official Recovery Partner for Tennis in the Land powered by Rocket Mortgage. This prestigious Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 250 tournament, held at the Nautica Entertainment Complex on the Flats West Bank in Cleveland, Ohio, is a key event on the WTA Tour, taking place from August 17 through August 24, 2024.

ralli Rapid Pain Relief is the Official Recovery Partner for Tennis in the Land powered by Rocket Mortgage, a WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 250 tournament. Ralli is a topical pain relief solution formulated with 10% Menthol plus Glucosamine, Eucalyptus and Peppermint Oil. Safe, effective topical pain relief alternative to NSAID's and opioids. ralli Rapid Pain Relief teams up with Topnotch Management as the Official Recovery Partner of Tennis in the Land, WTA 250 tournament. ralli is designed to help individuals bounce back from pain quickly, making it an ideal partner for athletes striving for peak performance and swift recovery.

Tennis in the Land, known for its competitive spirit and world-class athletes, will now benefit from ralli's innovative pain relief solutions. ralli Rapid Pain Relief is designed to help individuals bounce back from pain quickly, making it an ideal partner for athletes striving for peak performance and swift recovery.

Throughout the tournament, the ralli team will be actively involved, providing essential support to players and engaging with fans. Attendees can look forward to sampling ralli products and learning more about how they can incorporate ralli into their recovery routines. The ralli brand will also be prominently featured in advertising throughout the event, ensuring its presence is felt both on and off the court.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Tennis in the Land as their Official Recovery Partner," said Guy Flynn, VP of Marketing, Wellness Formulations. "This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting athletes in their pursuit of excellence. We believe our products can make a significant difference in their recovery process, allowing them to perform at their best."

Tennis in the Land Tournament Director, Kyle Ross, added, "We are excited to welcome ralli Rapid Pain Relief to our family of partners. Their dedication to enhancing recovery aligns perfectly with our goal of providing the best possible experience for our players and fans."

ralli Rapid Pain Relief invites all tennis enthusiasts to join them at the Nautica Entertainment Complex to experience the excitement of Tennis in the Land and discover the benefits of their pain relief solutions.

For more information, please visit www.ralliwellness.com or contact:

Guy Flynn, VP of Marketing

Wellness Formulations, LLC

[email protected]

ABOUT WELLNESS FORMULATIONS, LLC

Wellness Formulations, LLC is dedicated to developing innovative health and wellness products that enhance the quality of life for our customers. Based in Hazleton, PA, the company combines cutting-edge research & development with high-quality ingredients to create solutions that meet the needs of today's consumers. For more information, visit ralliwellness.com.

ABOUT TOPNOTCH MANAGEMENT

Topnotch Management is a leading global sports agency specializing in tennis, pickleball and squash industries. Based in Cleveland, Topnotch manages a roster of some of the world's leading athletes and manages a portfolio of professional sporting events around the United States, including Tennis in the Land powered by Rocket Mortgage, the Cleveland Open, an ATP Challenger Tour event, and Squash in the Land, a PSA Squash Tour Silver event. For more information, visit topnotchmanagement.com

SOURCE Wellness Formulations, LLC