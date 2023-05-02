Rally Announces New Integration with Commercetools, the Leading Digital Commerce Software Provider

commercetools users will now have access to enhanced headless checkout with Rally to integrate directly with their preferred tech stack

PORTLAND, Ore., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally, the leading customizable, checkout software for profitable mid-market to enterprise merchants, announces its newest integration with commercetools . Commercetools customers will now have access to the Rally platform, with headless checkout features, a dedicated network of shoppers, numerous payment integrations, and checkout enhancements such as post-purchase upsells and fraud protection.

"This new integration is a testament to Rally's continued growth and traction with new brands, and a commitment to building our community of merchants," said Jordan Gal, co-founder and CEO of Rally . "We are continuing to expand our ecommerce ecosystem for the future through integrations such as this one that gives power back to merchants and developers."

Both Rally and commercetools are leading vendors for merchants seeking composable commerce solutions that help customize their online store and better control the customer journey. Composable ecommerce has many benefits and allows for faster load times, improved user experience, and seamless integration across multiple channels, which can lead to higher conversion rates, lower fees, and increased revenue.

"We're excited to be partnering with Rally to help our merchants scale their business without sacrificing the freedom to customize and build solutions specific to their needs," said Christopher Holley, commercetools Global Director of Partnerships.



Rally's technology equips merchants with a fully functional customizable checkout, with the freedom to design and implement a bespoke solution that works best for their team and customers. Using Rally, merchants of all sizes can reap the benefits of a fully customized checkout solution like post-purchase upsells and 1-click checkout that reduce friction for customers, boost conversions, and increase AOV.

About Rally

Rally Commerce Inc, is a leading composable checkout platform that helps businesses of all sizes optimize their checkout process. Founded in 2020 in Portland, OR, Rally has quickly established itself as a go-to platform for merchants and app developers who seek a modern solution to streamline their checkout process.

With Rally's one-click checkout, post-purchase offers, and ability to customize their checkout, merchants can create a seamless, tailored checkout experience for their customers. The platform-agnostic solution empowers merchants to design and implement bespoke checkouts, regardless of industry or size.

Rally secured $6M in seed funding in 2021, and recently announced a $12M Series A funding round in 2023. For more information, visit www.rallyon.com or follow the company on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Contact:

Olivia Ludington

5517955950

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally