Rally Benefit Bash Raises More Than $4 Million for Childhood Cancer Research

Celebrating 20 years of advancing research, driving discoveries and providing hope for the 47 children diagnosed with cancer every day in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 14, Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research hosted its annual Rally Benefit Bash, proudly presented by Title Sponsor Delta Air Lines and Presenting Sponsors Altium Packaging and RTX, long-standing corporate partners dedicated to advancing the mission of finding better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.

This year's event raised $4,014,225 million in critical funding for research advancements in childhood cancer, bringing the total raised by this event over its history to more than $24.5 million.

Rally Kids and corporate partners gathered at the 2025 Rally Benefit Bash, along with other longtime supporters who continue to champion Rally’s mission. The evening celebrated surpassing $4 million raised to fund lifesaving childhood cancer research. 2025 Rally Benefit Bash Co-Corporate Chair Erik Snell, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at Delta Air Lines; Dean Crowe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research; Rally Kid Keren; and 2025 Benefit Bash Co-Corporate Chair Hermann Elger, Chief Executive Officer at Forbes Travel Guide.

The evening featured powerful moments from Rally Kid Keren, who has fought and beaten three different cancers including soft tissue, bone, and blood, and Rally Kid Asher, who is courageously fighting brain cancer. Their stories reminded guests of the urgency and importance of continued research and support for children battling cancer.

Dean Crowe, Founder and CEO of Rally Foundation, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, attendees, and volunteers. "The generosity and compassion shown at this year's Benefit Bash have been truly inspiring. We are so grateful to Delta Air Lines, Altium Packaging, RTX, Erik Snell, Hermann Elger, and every person who helped make this night a success. As Rally celebrates 20 years of advancing research and driving discoveries, we are more determined than ever to fund the breakthroughs that bring hope and healing to kids fighting cancer."

This year, Dean received the Rally for Research Award in recognition of her two decades of leadership and dedication to helping kids fighting cancer.

The 2025 Rally Benefit Bash Corporate Chairs are Erik Snell, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at Delta Air Lines, and Hermann Elger, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide.

"Rally Foundation is doing incredible work for kids and families impacted by childhood cancer," said Erik Snell. "It's not only about funding research, but about bringing hope, compassion, and a sense of community to families during their toughest battles. Seeing so many people come together for this cause tonight is truly inspiring."

Reflecting on his involvement, Hermann Elger shared, "It's an honor to stand alongside Rally Foundation in its mission. The work being done here changes lives and creates real impact, funding research that leads to breakthroughs and giving hope to children and families everywhere. Tonight is about ensuring that hope continues to grow."

We are also honored to recognize our Chairs Emeritus, including Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Jeff Arnold, Executive Chairman of Sharecare; Dr. Henry Ting, Senior Vice President and Chief Health Officer of Delta Air Lines; Alain Bellemare, President, International, Delta Air Lines; and Sean Fallmann, retired President and CEO of Altium Packaging, for their continued support and leadership.

Key sponsors of the 2025 Rally Benefit Bash included Delta Air Lines, Altium Packaging, RTX, Adonis Partners, Airbus, American Express, Consello, Deloitte, Forbes Travel Guide, Kaiser Permanente, Kyndryl, Nike, Penske Corporation, Republic Airways, Sabre, SkyHop Global and Unifi.

About Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research:

Every day, 47 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer. In 2025, Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research (Rally), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, proudly marks its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades dedicated to changing the future for kids fighting cancer. Rally empowers volunteers nationwide to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to discover better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures.

Over 20 years, Rally Foundation has awarded $40.5 million in grants to support cutting-edge research. Rally has also successfully advocated for and secured more than $317.5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) given directly to researchers focused on cancers in children, adolescents and young adults.

Rally Foundation has the highest rankings from Charity Navigator and GuideStar and has received the Independent Charities Seal of Excellence, making it the highest-ranked childhood cancer organization in the world. For every dollar raised, 93 cents supports Rally Foundation's mission.

To learn more about Rally Foundation, visit www.rallyfoundation.org and follow Rally Foundation on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

