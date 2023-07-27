Rally Conference Announces Speaker Lineup and Agenda with Over 200 Experts

First-of-its-kind event features a $5 million pitch competition, face-to-face investor meetups, workshops and innovation demo arena

INDIANAPOLIS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally, the world's largest cross-sector innovation conference, today released the remaining keynotes, additional speakers and conference agenda with more than 50 content sessions across six innovation studios: Software, Ag & Food, Healthcare, SportsTech, HardTech and Entrepreneurship.

Attendees will have opportunities to interact with fellow participants and learn from industry experts across multiple sectors. Topics range from "Software Defined Vehicles – The Digital Revolution Hits the Road" to "The Future of Global Sports Competitions: From Predictive Analytics to Creating a Data-Enhanced Experience" and "Combating Food Waste: From Policy Change to the Use of AI."

Notable among the 220 experts who will facilitate sessions, participate in expert panels and judge the Rally IN-Prize pitch competition are:

  • Victoria Arlen – ESPN Host, gold medalist and author
  • Mung Chiang – President of Purdue University
  • Erica Dhawan – Author and leadership expert
  • Scott Dorsey – Managing Partner, High Alpha
  • Dr. Moira Gunn – Researcher and radio host
  • Victor Hwang – Founder and CEO of Right to Start
  • Earvin "Magic" Johnson – Basketball and business legend
  • Peyton Manning – Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame
  • Kate Maxwell – CTO for Worldwide Defense & Intelligence at Microsoft
  • Guy RazTop business podcaster
  • Crystal Washington – Certified Futurist and technology strategist

"We set out to enable cross-sector collaboration, and it's clear the need was as real as we believed it to be. We can't wait for August," said Christopher Day, Rally visionary and CEO of Elevate Ventures. "We have 150 companies from 24 states and 13 countries lined up for investor one-on-ones, and our pitch competition drew 430 applications from 38 countries."

Rally has also announced the 25 finalists in the $5 million IN-Prize pitch competition:

Ag & Food

HardTech

Healthcare

Software

SportsTech

●    BioEutectics

●    Bosque Foods

●    PawCo Foods

●    TeOra

●    VAE Labs

●    Mi Terro

●    OmniVis

●    PolyXLabs

●    WEST X EAST

●    Xponent Power

●    Kilele Health

●    Kovina Therapeutics

●    myBiometry

●    PragmaClin Research

●    Pulse Charter Connect

●    ALTAVOD

●    Drishya AI Labs

●    GoodMaps

●    OBORTECH

●    Quantum Research Sciences

●    Backr

●    Bettor Vision

●    Credenza

●    EDGE Sound Research

●    Throdle

Rally brings together companies, universities, entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to forge the creative, cross-sector collisions that power innovation. The conference is supported by founding hosts Elevate Ventures, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and platinum sponsors AgriNovus Indiana and Purdue Innovates. Additional partners include Indiana Technology & Innovation Association, Indy Women in Tech, Gener8tor, Midwest House, 16 Tech Innovation District and Switch.

Information about the pitch competition, demo arena, speakers, sessions and tickets is available now at www.rallyinnovation.com. The event runs August 29-31 at the Indiana Convention Center, and 5,000 attendees are expected.

Contact [email protected] for more information or to request media credentials.

About Rally
Rally is the largest cross-sector innovation conference and is being hosted in Indianapolis from August 29-31, 2023. The conference focuses on bringing together disparate stakeholders across sectors to enable creative collisions. Conference highlights include 5,000 attendees, a $5M pitch competition, six innovation studio tracks, thought leaders from across the globe, over 200 speakers and more. Learn more at www.rallyinnovation.com.

