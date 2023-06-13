Rally Conference Welcomes Earvin "Magic" Johnson as a Keynote Speaker

News provided by

Elevate Ventures

13 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Industry icon joins stellar lineup of 220 speakers at Rally Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally, the largest cross-sector innovation conference, today announced a keynote speaker: Basketball and business legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Johnson, a former NBA superstar turned entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist, will share his insights on entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. Johnson is the chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, a conglomerate that includes businesses in sports, entertainment and healthcare.

Continue Reading
Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson

"Magic Johnson is a tremendous example of entrepreneurship, and his unique experiences in sports and business make him a perfect fit for Rally's inaugural year," said Christopher Day, Rally visionary and CEO of Elevate Ventures. "His insights will inspire attendees and provide valuable lessons on how to push the boundaries of innovation in their organizations."

Rally brings together companies, universities, entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to forge the creative, cross-sector collisions that power innovation. The inaugural event will also feature top business podcaster Guy Raz and renowned radio host Moira Gunn, among 220 additional speakers who will facilitate sessions, participate in expert panels or judge the pitch competition.

The first-of-its-kind event offers an up to $5 million pitch competition, content sessions featuring more than 220 industry experts, face-to-face investor meetups, workshops and an innovation demo arena. Attendees will have opportunities to interact with fellow participants and experts across six innovation studios: Software, Ag & Food, Healthcare, SportsTech, HardTech and Entrepreneurship.

Information about the pitch competition, demo arena, speakers, sessions and tickets is available now at www.rallyinnovation.com. The event runs August 29-31 at the Indiana Convention Center, and 5,000 attendees are expected. Discount pricing is available and in effect until early July.

Media
Contact [email protected] for more information or to request media credentials for Rally.

About Rally
Rally is the largest cross-sector innovation conference and is being hosted in Indianapolis from August 29-31, 2023. The conference focuses on bringing together disparate stakeholders across sectors to enable creative collisions. Conference highlights include 5,000 attendees, up to a $5M pitch competition, six innovation studio tracks, thought leaders from across the globe, over 220 speakers and more. Learn more at www.rallyinnovation.com.

SOURCE Elevate Ventures

Also from this source

Rally Brings Top Business Podcaster Guy Raz to 2023 Conference

Rally IN-Prize Competition to Award Up to $5 Million to Startups in Software, Ag & Food, Healthcare, Sports and HardTech

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.