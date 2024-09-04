RALLY CRY TAKES COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25 ON THE ROAD WITH THE RALLY CRY CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR

10-week league using College Football 25 will travel to college campuses this fall and played online in partnership with Twitch, ACC, and Raycom

Registrations open today for fans to test their skills to win prizes and chase glory

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Cry, a gaming technology company that builds inclusive gaming experiences for players of all ages and skill levels, today announced the formation of the Rally Cry Championship Tour that features a College Football 25 online league and a mobile gaming truck visiting college campuses weekly across the country to compete in-person for a piece of the prize pool and the custom championship trophy. Rally Cry is partnering with Twitch, ACC, and Raycom to bring the hybrid online and in-person tournament nationally.

Announcing the Rally Cry Championship Tour, an online league featuring College Football 25 and a mobile gaming truck that will be visiting 10 college campuses during the 2024 College Football season The first 3 stops on the Rally Cry Championship Tour features Tennessee facing NC State at the Duke's Mayo Classic on Sept 7, Colorado vs UCF in Orlando on Sept 28, and Navy vs Air Force on Oct 5 in Colorado Spring, CO!

Fans can register today at https://rallycry.gg/collegefootball/ ahead of the online league starting on September 28.

"For nearly five years, Rally Cry has been producing some of the biggest events behind the scenes, and we're pumped to step in the spotlight to bring this innovative college football tour with the one of the most talked about games on the planet," said Adam Rosen, founder of Rally Cry. "Fans all across the country will be able to show off their skills online and join us at iconic stadiums throughout the season to play in person. It's definitely going to add another layer to the college gameday experience."

The in-person tour launches on September 7 before the kick-off of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, featuring a top 25 clash between No. 24 NC State and No. 14 University of Tennessee. Beginning at Noon ET, fans can enjoy free play on the mobile gaming truck along with a DJ within the FanFest before the featured match between two students from NC State and Tennessee followed by a Celebrity Showmatch. Free play will continue until 6 pm ET. This format will be featured at each college campus tour stop.

Fans can also tune into Twitch, https://www.twitch.tv/twitchsports , the broadcast partner of the Rally Cry Championship Tour supported by California Almonds, the Air National Guard and HEYDUDE, for the online tournament, the live broadcast during the college campus tour stops and post-produced highlight content each week.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rally Cry for this season-long championship tour, and be part of this innovative approach that will bring a new level of entertainment to college football for our schools and fans," stated ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. "In addition to the tour stops, we thank Rally Cry and our partners at Raycom/ACCDN, in providing the 'ACC Game of the Week' stream that will offer our fans even more exciting opportunities to cheer on their favorite ACC teams every week."

"We're excited to host the Rally Cry Championship Tour at the Duke's Mayo Classic FanFest in Charlotte," said Will Lawson, Director of Partnerships at the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "We know Tennessee and NC State fans are going to enjoy this addition to their game day experience and can't wait to see the head-to-head matchups between supporters of these two amazing teams!"

Rally Cry Championship Tour continues on September 28 when Coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders brings the University of Colorado to Orlando to take on the University of Central Florida, and then on October 5, it heads to Colorado Springs for the showdown between the Navy Midshipmen and Air Force Falcons in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.

The remainder of the in-person mobile gaming truck schedule will be announced at a later date.

About Rally Cry

Rally Cry powers community-focused gaming experiences for players of all ages and skill levels. Founded by esports industry veterans, the company is creating organized ways for gamers to connect, play, and compete with each other. Rally Cry's world class competitive platform powers epic community gaming experiences for premier game publishers in addition to youth, collegiate, military, and amateur communities. Rally Cry partners with organizations such as the US Air Force, Riot Games, LEARFIELD, and the National Football League.

About the ACC

The Atlantic Coast Conference, in its 72nd year and 18 members strong, stands as one of the most competitive and revered intercollegiate conferences in the nation. ACC members including Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest are dedicated to upholding the league's founding values of academic excellence, athletic competition at the highest level, and integrity. The ACC supports 28 NCAA sports, with 15 for women and 13 for men, and its member institutions span 12 states. In August 2019, the ACC and ESPN partnered to launch ACC Network (ACCN), a 24/7 national network exclusively devoted to ACC sports and original programming. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow the ACC on Instagram (@accsports), Twitter (@theACC) and Facebook (facebook.com/theACC).

About Charlotte Sports Foundation

The mission of the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF), a 501(c)(3), is to provide leadership for sports-based initiatives that result in a positive impact on the economy and quality of life in the Charlotte region. CSF was created in the spring of 2013 as a combined entity of Charlotte's two primary sports development groups, Charlotte Collegiate Football and the Charlotte Regional Sports Commission. Its origins can be traced to the vision of Charlotte civic leaders after the very successful hosting of the 1994 NCAA Men's Final Four.

The Foundation also provides support for recruitment and operation of other local sporting events, and spearheads Charlotte's continued growth as a preferred host for premier national and regional sporting events. The events include college basketball's Jumpman Invitational presented by Novant Health, the Ally Tipoff, college football's Duke's Mayo Bowl, ACC Football Championship Game and Duke's Mayo Classic, and the Meck Mile presented by Albemarle.

The Board of Directors that guides the Charlotte Sports Foundation boasts a dynamic roster of top Charlotte civic and business leaders. Please visit www.CharlotteSports.org for more information.

SOURCE Rally Cry