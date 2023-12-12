Rally Cry Unveils 2024 Collegiate Series Presented by The Army National Guard

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Cry, the esports technology company and leading esports organizer for players of all ages and skill levels, is thrilled to announce the launch of a major new collegiate esports program – the Rally Cry Collegiate Series, presented by the Army National Guard.

Rally Cry, the esports technology company and leading esports organizer for players of all ages and skill levels, is thrilled to announce the launch of a major new collegiate esports program – the Rally Cry Collegiate Series, presented by the Army National Guard.

Returning to their well rooted past with 10+ years of experience and a strong passion for collegiate esports, Rally Cry's seasoned team of esports professionals and former collegiate leaders is excited to provide enriching experiences for collegiate gamers centered around competition and community.

For students looking to satisfy their competitive itch, the Rally Cry Collegiate Series is set to elevate the student competitive experience with a whopping $30,000 prize pool spread across five game titles. Get ready for intense showdowns in Counter Strike 2, Rocket League, and the eagerly anticipated HBCU Fighting Game Circuit.

The HBCU Fighting Game Circuit promises fierce competitions in Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, and Guilty Gear -Strive-, leading up to an electrifying live finals in Las Vegas in early February.

Registration for all 6 tournaments' weekly qualifiers is currently open.

Counter Strike 2

Rocket League

Madden 24

Street Fighter 6

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Tekken 7

But that's not all – Rally Cry is not just about the competition; it's about building a community. Introducing the Rally Cry College Tour, an initiative designed to bolster the collegiate esports scene. This series will bring collegiate esports events to campuses nationwide. Additionally, through Rally Cry's new College Event Support program, campus organizers can apply to receive merchandise, prizing, and financial assistance to host their own campus events.

Rally Cry is committed to creating an inclusive and thriving environment within the collegiate esports community. With the Rally Cry Collegiate Series and the College Tour, Rally Cry sets out to amplify the esports landscape at college campuses, uniting students and fans alike in the pursuit of competitive glory and lasting friendships. Students and collegiate esports club leaders looking to compete or apply for event support can visit the official Rally Cry Collegiate Series website here

About Rally Cry

Rally Cry, a gaming technology company located in Southern California, builds inclusive gaming experiences for players of all ages and skill levels. The company's platform and leagues offer organized ways for gamers to connect, play and compete with each other. Rally Cry's industry veteran engineers, designers, and visionaries are passionate about scholastic esports and have produced some of the most iconic events in esports. The team believes gaming is a force for good and focuses on building esports through community. Rally Cry has partnered with organizations such as the US Air Force, Riot Games, Learfield, Boy Scouts of America, Van Wagner and National Football League. To learn more about Rally Cry, view our About Page .

About the Army National Guard

In the Army National Guard, you can serve part-time in your community while going to school full-time or pursuing a career. Soldiers can earn education benefits, tuition assistance, and gain transferable skills. The Army National Guard esports program emphasizes our Soldiers' passion for gaming while showing the rest of the community what large and lasting impacts service can have. Learn More

SOURCE Rally Cry