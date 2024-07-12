Rally House Adds Fourth Storefront Location in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the fastest growing sports and merchandise retailer in the nation, officially opened their doors to customers today at Rally House Southridge Mall in Greendale, Wisconsin. Rally House Southridge Mall is the company's third storefront in the Milwaukee metro and fourth store location in Wisconsin. Find Rally House Southridge Mall on the lower level of the mall near the food court in between Children's Place and Kay Jewelers.

In October of 2023, Rally House opened their first storefront location in the state of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa with Rally House Mayfair Collection. Today the company opened Rally House Southridge Mall in Greendale, increasing their store location count in Wisconsin to four. "Wisconsinites are loyal and passionate sports fans," says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy. "Rally House Southridge Mall is a short drive from American Family Field and Fiserv Forum, and ready to serve the communities south of downtown. From gameday to gifting, there's something for every fan at Rally House."

Rally House takes great pride in their team assortment and product selection they offer to shoppers. Customers can expect to find gear for local teams like the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers, Marquette Golden Eagles, and more. Notable name brands such as Cutter & Buck, Nike, Junk Food Clothing, New Era, Champion, Columbia, and many others provide shoppers with ample product selections to browse.

Rally House is not only known for carrying the widest selection of officially licensed team gear, but also houses a great selection of locally inspired merchandise celebrating Milwaukee and Wisconsin destinations and landmarks. The team at Rally House Southridge Mall is eager to assist visitors and residents in-store. The company recommends that customers shop www.rallyhouse.com for their entire product selection with shipping options to all 50 states.

Visit the Rally House Southridge Mall store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 20 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House