Rally House Adds New Location in Detroit Area

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, is thrilled to grow in the northern Detroit metro with a new storefront in Orion Township, Michigan. Rally House Baldwin is easy for customers to locate, as the store is right off I-75 and about 30 minutes north of the downtown metro. Once at the store, shoppers will find officially licensed gear for their favorite pro and college teams, along with an impressive assortment of locally inspired gifts.

Detroit shoppers have long relied on Rally House for quality apparel and merch; now, more fans can count on this new storefront in Orion Township. "Our team is happy to be a part of the expansion in this portion of the Detroit market," explains District Manager Monika Ross. "Rally House Baldwin is going to be an instant hit for all of the awesome fans in the area, especially with so many great products to browse and a friendly staff to help along the way!"

There are many top-tier brands from the sports industry in stock at Rally House Baldwin, such as New Era, '47, Mitchell & Ness, Nike, and Adidas, to name a few. Customers will also be glad to find numerous widely-loved college and pro teams at this new storefront, including big names like the Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and lots more.

Rally House Baldwin looks forward to helping nearby residents and tourists show their love for all things Detroit and Michigan. This new Rally House store offers local apparel, collectibles, and gifts featuring one-of-a-kind designs, including products inspired by Jolly Pumpkin Brewery, Stroh's Beer, Michigummies, and more area favorites.

While Rally House Baldwin delivers outstanding customer service and a complete inventory, the company encourages customers to browse merchandise at www.rallyhouse.com that can ship to any state. Patrons can also check out the Rally House Baldwin store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for the most recent company updates.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 180+ locations across 18 states.

