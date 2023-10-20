Rally House Announces First Storefront in Milwaukee

News provided by

Rally House

20 Oct, 2023, 15:48 ET

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national sports and merchandise retailer - Rally House - branches out to Wisconsin with its first storefront in the Milwaukee market. Rally House Mayfair Collection is now open in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, only 20 minutes west of downtown Milwaukee. Along with an easy-to-reach location at The Mayfair Collection outlet mall, this new Rally House store also provides area fans with an impressive inventory of officially licensed sports apparel and unique locally inspired gifts.

Rally House is pleased to unveil its first store in Wisconsin as it continues on a path of extraordinary growth in 2023. "Milwaukee and Rally House Mayfair Collection are the perfect fit for each other," District Manager Jessica Butler describes. "The city has tons of diehard fans that love showing off their team colors, and our store has an incredible selection of apparel and merch for all these awesome fans!"

Area shoppers will quickly learn to trust Rally House Mayfair Collection for quality, stylish gear, thanks to the store's assortment of top-tier brand names, such as Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and '47, to name a handful. Fans will particularly appreciate the broad range of professional and collegiate teams in stock at this new Rally House location, including the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers, and many more.

Rally House Mayfair Collection staff will provide exceptional customer service and a positive shopping experience each time customers stop into the store. There's also a comprehensive selection of products at www.rallyhouse.com that can ship to any of the 50 states.

Customers can stay current on the latest store information and company updates by visiting the Rally House Mayfair Collection store page or by following Rally House on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 18 states.

CONTACT:
Jessica Butler, District Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

Rally House Extends Presence in Texas with New Storefront

Rally House Extends Presence in Texas with New Storefront

Rally House has a long-standing presence throughout Texas, and the national sports and merchandise retailer is pleased to bring another store to the...
Central Indiana Market Expands with New Rally House Store

Central Indiana Market Expands with New Rally House Store

Rally House has recently expanded its presence throughout Indiana. Now, the company is happy to announce another new store in the state's central...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Fashion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.