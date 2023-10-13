Rally House Announces Future Dallas Store & Employment Opportunities

Rally House

13 Oct, 2023

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas, Texas, will soon be home to a new Rally House storefront - Rally House Cityplace Market. This upcoming store will open in the fall of 2023 at the Cityplace Market shopping center, conveniently located just minutes north of downtown Dallas. Area fans will appreciate the outstanding inventory of team gear and locally inspired merchandise at Rally House Cityplace Market, plus the many quality job openings accompanying this store opening.

Rally House Cityplace Market will quickly become the go-to spot for fans around downtown Dallas, especially since the store carries the industry's best brands, including Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Mitchell & Ness, '47, New Era, and more. Shoppers will find officially licensed apparel and merchandise for popular pro and college teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and many more. Nearby residents will also benefit from the excellent job opportunities available at this new location.

Joining the Rally House Cityplace Market team has many perks, including the chance for employees to grow their careers with this national retailer while implementing their passion for sports. Future associates and leaders will enjoy a fast-paced environment alongside supportive team members at both store and corporate levels. Rally House also aims to take care of each employee with remarkable benefits and discounts.

This new Rally House store in Dallas, Texas, will offer a fun shopping atmosphere combined with superb customer service. To ensure a top-tier customer experience, Rally House Cityplace Market wants to fill essential roles, with openings including but not limited to Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

The leading sports and merchandise retailer is eager to bring talented employees on board at Rally House Cityplace Market. Interested candidates can start exploring employment opportunities and apply today at www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

