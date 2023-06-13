Rally House Arriving Soon in Arizona with Two New Stores & Employment Opportunities

News provided by

Rally House

13 Jun, 2023, 18:26 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national sports and merchandise retailer - Rally House - is ecstatic to announce its first two stores opening in Arizona this summer. Rally House Tempe Marketplace and Rally House Arizona Mills will bring impressive selections of team gear and locally inspired merchandise to Tempe, with each store minutes away from the Arizona State University campus. These new Rally House stores will also benefit area residents and college students with many job openings, like critical leadership positions.

These new Rally House stores in Tempe, AZ, are ideal for dedicated Arizona State fans and others who love Arizona sports and the many popular attractions around the state. Each location will stock various pro and college teams and a diverse selection of high-quality merchandise to show spirit. Some of the brands customers can find at these stores include Mitchell & Ness, Nike, New Era, '47, and more.  

Associates at Rally House Tempe Marketplace and Rally House Arizona Mills will have fun putting their passion for sports into their career with this growing sports and merchandise retailer. New team members can also look forward to friendly associates and a fast-moving work environment. Plus, Rally House takes care of its employees with fantastic benefits and discounts.

Visitors will appreciate the comprehensive inventories and excellent customer service at these two new Rally House storefronts in Tempe. To help ensure an extraordinary shopping experience for customers at both stores, the company hopes to hire dedicated team members for roles like Store Manager, Sales Associate, and others.   

Rally House is thrilled to start filling open positions with hard-working employees at Rally House Tempe Marketplace and Rally House Arizona Mills. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to learn more and apply today.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

CONTACT:
Recruiting Team
[email protected]com

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

Upcoming Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities Coming West of Chicago

Rally House Debuts First Arkansas Location in North Little Rock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.