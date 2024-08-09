Rally House Bay Park Square: Green Bay Packers Paradise

ASHWAUBENON, Wis., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a national sports apparel and merchandise retailer and one of the fastest growing companies in the nation, officially opens their doors to their fifth Rally House storefront in the state of Wisconsin with Rally House Bay Park Mall. Find Rally House Bay Park Mall just one and a half miles south of Lambeau Field in the Bay Park Square Mall, between Kohl's and Victoria's Secret, across from Finish Line.

Since entering the Wisconsin market in October of 2023 with Rally House Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa, Rally House has added additional locations in Brookfield, Greendale, Baraboo, and now Ashwaubenon. Rally House is excited to continue expansion in Wisconsin, as Rally House Bay Park Square is a Packers Fan's paradise, chock-full of gear for Green Bay games in addition to merchandise for other local teams. "The Green Bay area has such an amazing sports culture," Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy, said. "We are so excited to join in on the fun and help fans find the perfect game day gear for the Packers, and all the teams they love."

Rally House Bay Park Square has an outrageous selection of Packers gear, including the latest jerseys, t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, polos, quarters zips and so much more. In addition to the Packers, the store carries professional and collegiate team gear for the Brewers, Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers, and UW Green Bay Phoenix. The store's lineup of brands will impress shoppers with favorites like Nike, Adidas, Cutter & Buck, Homage, New Era and more.

Rally House knows how special the state of Wisconsin is and celebrates shoppers' passion for their home. The local section at Rally House Bay Park Square offers gifts, gear and apparel that highlight the unique aspects of the city and state. The staff at Rally House Bay Park Square is ready to help fans find their next game day outfit. Shoppers can check out www.rallyhouse.com for even more team gear and shipping options nationwide.

The company recommends customers visit the Rally House Bay Park Square store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 225+ locations across 21 states.

