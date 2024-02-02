Rally House Begins 2024 Expansion in Fort Worth

Rally House

Feb. 2, 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, is coming off a record setting year in 2023 and plans to build off the momentum in 2024. Rally House's 2024 expansion begins in Fort Worth with the new store opening of Rally House Montgomery Plaza, next to Five Below and just minutes from the TCU campus. Customers can rely on Rally House Montgomery Plaza to provide officially licensed gear for their favorite pro and college teams, as well as an impressive selection of locally inspired gifts.

Texas residents have long relied on Rally House to provide quality apparel and merchandise; now, fans can expect to shop a vast assortment of team gear at Montgomery Plaza. "We couldn't be more excited to begin our 2024 expansion in Texas with Montgomery Plaza," says VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. "Texas is a mecca for sports fans, and fans are always looking to rep their teams' latest styles. With today's opening of the Montgomery Plaza location, we are truly hitting the ground running in 2024!"

At this storefront, fans can expect to find gear for widely loved college and pro teams, including Rangers, Cowboys, Stars, Mavs, TCU, Texas, A&M, and North Texas, to name a few. Customers can count on not only a great team selection when shopping at Rally House, but also the ability to shop fan favorite brands such as '47, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, New Era, and many more.

Rally House Montgomery Plaza is excited to welcome fans into the store and show their love for all things Texas. This new store offers local apparel, collectibles, and gifts featuring unique designs, including products inspired by Texas staples like Lone Star Beer, Whataburger, and Dr Pepper.

While Rally House Montgomery Plaza delivers outstanding customer service and an ever-changing inventory, the company also encourages customers to browse merchandise on the Rally House website. Fans can also follow the retailer on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for the most recent company updates.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 190+ locations across 18 states.

