Rally House Belmar Now Open in Lakewood, Colorado

DENVER, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the national sports and merchandise retailer, has officially opened their doors for business this past Friday to Rally House Belmar in Lakewood, Colorado, just outside of the Denver metro. This is the company's third storefront location in the state after opening Rally House Outlets at Castle Rock and Rally House Alcove on Arapahoe in the beginning of June. Find Rally House Belmar on the corner of South Teller Street and West Alaska Drive in Lakewood, across from Lululemon.

Rally House broke into the Colorado market just over a month ago when they opened their first storefront location in Castle Rock. Today, the company is celebrating the opening of their third store location in the market with Rally House Belmar in Lakewood. "Colorado sports fans are going to love Rally House Belmar," says VP of Marketing Strategy, Aaron Johnson. "This store is a short 10-minute drive from the downtown stadiums, easily accessible to the local communities, and packed with the best selection of Colorado team gear you will find!" Johnson added.

The team and product assortment at Rally House Belmar is everchanging with restocks and new arrivals, which shoppers will enjoy. The team selection in-store includes the Rockies, Broncos, Nuggets, Avalanche, Colorado Buffaloes, Colorado State Rams, and more. Fans will also like browsing products from some of the top brands in retail such as Antigua, Nike, New Era, WEAR by Erin Andrews, Mitchell & Ness, and '47, to name several.

Pairing Rally House's officially licensed team merchandise with their assortment of local product celebrating Denver and Colorado destinations, landmarks, and businesses, ensures customers that there is something for every fan at Rally House Belmar. The team at Rally House Belmar is ready to serve Colorado sports fans in-store. The company recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more products with shipping options to all 50 states.

Visit the Rally House Belmar store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 20 states.

