Rally House Bringing Future Store with Employment Opportunities to Chicago Market

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. , May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-area fans have long depended on Rally House for quality sports apparel and local merch. That's why the company is ecstatic to continue expanding southward with a future store in the Market Place Mall in Champaign, IL. Rally House Market Place is scheduled to arrive in mid-2023 and will be situated under 10 minutes from the University of Illinois campus. This future Rally House store will offer an extensive inventory of products along with quality job openings ideal for the students and residents in the area.

Rally House Market Place will be the go-to destination for dedicated Illinois Fighting Illini fans and proud Champaign residents to gear up. This upcoming location will stock an abundance of items for the University of Illinois and many other pro and college teams, all from reputable brand names such as New Era, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and more. There will also be an array of employment opportunities for the surrounding college students and locals.

Future Rally House employees have a lot to look forward to, including the chance to blend their passion for sports with their career at a leading national sports and merchandise retailer. Plus, associates and management get to enjoy a friendly and supportive team. The company also provides top-tier benefits and discounts to every team member.

Customers will appreciate shopping at this new Rally House store coming to Champaign, IL, thanks to an impressive inventory and phenomenal customer service. The company is aiming to fill several positions at Rally House Market Place to ensure success, including openings for Store Manager, Sales Associate, and others.

Rally House is excited to hear from potential future employees to learn more about their skills and how they'll contribute to the company. Interested candidates can browse openings and apply today at www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Ryan Fulton, District Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House