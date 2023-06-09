Rally House Bringing New Store & Employment Opportunities to Iowa City Market

News provided by

Rally House

09 Jun, 2023, 10:29 ET

CORALVILLE, Iowa, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House always looks forward to entering new markets, especially when it's a college town with passionate fans that will benefit from all that this national sports and merchandise retailer offers. Rally House Coralville will arrive in the Iowa City area this summer and will be situated only 10 minutes away from the University of Iowa Campus. Along with top-tier sports apparel and local merchandise, this upcoming Rally House store in Coralville will also offer many quality job opportunities for the college students and residents in the area, such as important leadership positions.

Area fans will appreciate the high-quality team gear available at Rally House Coralville, making it easy to represent the Iowa Hawkeyes and various other pro and college teams. Customers can choose between authentic jerseys, baseball hats, collectibles, local apparel, and other great products from reputable brands such as Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, Nike, New Era, and more. The Iowa City market will also benefit from the numerous job openings coming with this future storefront.

Rally House Coralville will provide hard-working residents and students in the area with a unique and rewarding working environment. Future employees get to put their love for sports into their career while being a part of the fun and supportive Rally House team. The company also offers incredible benefits and discounts.

Shoppers will enjoy browsing team gear and local merch at Rally House Coralville, as the store's staff will only provide the best customer service. To ensure a positive shopping experience for all visitors, this future store hopes to hire passionate and dedicated employees for positions like Store Manager, Sales Associate, and others.  

Rally House is eager to connect with applicants to see how they will contribute to the success of Rally House Coralville. Interested candidates are invited to browse openings and apply today by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House 

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

CONTACT:
Recruiting Team
[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

New Rally House Storefront Comes to Cleveland Market

Rally House Announces Future Store & Employment Opportunities in Columbus, OH

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.