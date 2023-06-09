Rally House Bringing New Store & Employment Opportunities to Iowa City Market

CORALVILLE, Iowa, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House always looks forward to entering new markets, especially when it's a college town with passionate fans that will benefit from all that this national sports and merchandise retailer offers. Rally House Coralville will arrive in the Iowa City area this summer and will be situated only 10 minutes away from the University of Iowa Campus. Along with top-tier sports apparel and local merchandise, this upcoming Rally House store in Coralville will also offer many quality job opportunities for the college students and residents in the area, such as important leadership positions.

Area fans will appreciate the high-quality team gear available at Rally House Coralville, making it easy to represent the Iowa Hawkeyes and various other pro and college teams. Customers can choose between authentic jerseys, baseball hats, collectibles, local apparel, and other great products from reputable brands such as Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, Nike, New Era, and more. The Iowa City market will also benefit from the numerous job openings coming with this future storefront.

Rally House Coralville will provide hard-working residents and students in the area with a unique and rewarding working environment. Future employees get to put their love for sports into their career while being a part of the fun and supportive Rally House team. The company also offers incredible benefits and discounts.

Shoppers will enjoy browsing team gear and local merch at Rally House Coralville, as the store's staff will only provide the best customer service. To ensure a positive shopping experience for all visitors, this future store hopes to hire passionate and dedicated employees for positions like Store Manager, Sales Associate, and others.

Rally House is eager to connect with applicants to see how they will contribute to the success of Rally House Coralville. Interested candidates are invited to browse openings and apply today by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

