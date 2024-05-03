Rally House Celebrates Company Milestone of 200+ Store Locations

LENEXA, Kan., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the fastest growing sports and local apparel retailer in the nation, hit a major company milestone over the weekend by surpassing 200 storefront locations throughout the United States. The family-owned company, who has been in business since 1989, is thrilled to celebrate this momentous achievement and business growth.

This past weekend, Rally House opened new stores in their existing markets of Philadelphia, Louisville, West Virginia, and Chicago, as well as opening their first location in Buffalo, NY. This busy weekend brought Rally House's store location count to exceed the 200-store mark. With the opening of Rally House Walden Galleria in Buffalo, the company now has stores in 19 states. Rally House is not slowing down after hitting the 200-store mark, as they have many new stores planned to open throughout 2024. Expansion this year will continue in existing markets, along with new major markets like Denver, Houston, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis.

Rally House is always excited to open new store locations, and their rapid expansion is nothing short of impressive as they have doubled their store count in just over two years. "It is an incredible thing to be a part of," says VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. "Since our first store in 1989, we've stayed true to our mission of providing locally inspired merchandise and gifts. No two stores are alike, which creates a catered shopping experience and product selection that is specific to each community we are in. And the amazing thing is, we are just getting started!"

Along with opening 100+ stores in a two-year span, Rally House has added to their trophy cabinet with numerous accolades and partnerships with some of the biggest names in sports. They have been recognized as the NFL Retailer of the Year, tallied several Collegiate Licensing Company IMPACT awards, became the Official Retailer of K-State Athletics and the Official Online Retailer of the University of Cincinnati Athletics, to name a few.

As Rally House is proud of their rapid growth, their main goal is to provide a second to none product assortment and enjoyable shopping experience for all customers. They are also proud to offer employment opportunities at the local and corporate levels. Rally House recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for their full product assortment and follow them on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

