Rally House Debuts First Arkansas Location in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, is eager to continue expanding to new states in 2023. Rally House Lakewood Village is now open in North Little Rock, marking the company's first storefront in Arkansas. The many dedicated fans in this area will find great value in having a trusted source of high-quality sports apparel to represent the Razorbacks and other teams, along with unique local merchandise to showcase their Arkansas pride.

Arkansas is the 16th state that Rally House has opened a store in, and the company looks forward to growing its presence in this portion of the Midwest. "We're thrilled to bring Rally House to the great city of North Little Rock," explains District Manager Andrew Mills. "There are tons of awesome fans here, and Rally House Lakewood Village is pumped to show them why we're the go-to spot for team gear and local merch!"

Customers will enjoy browsing authentic jerseys, stylish hats, and unique sports memorabilia at Rally House Lakewood Village. The store stocks options from many of the industry's most trusted brand names, including Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and many more. Several fan-favorite college and pro teams are also available at this new Rally House location, like the Arkansas Razorbacks, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and others.

Many patrons count on Rally House for one-of-a-kind local apparel and gifts inspired by their favorite cities and states. Rally House Lakewood Village will offer local Arkansas gear for the dedicated residents and visitors that love this state, including remarkable products from the renowned RALLY Brand™.

Rally House Lakewood Village delivers top-tier customer service and a broad selection of merchandise to consider. There's also a complete assortment available online at www.rallyhouse.com, which can ship to all 50 states.

For the latest store news and information, patrons can visit the Rally House Lakewood Village Store Page or follow along on Facebook (@RallyHouseLakewoodVillage) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor

representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

