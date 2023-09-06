Rally House Debuts Second Storefront in College Station, TX

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas is one of the many states welcoming new Rally House storefronts this year, this time in College Station. Rally House Post Oak Mall is ideally located only five minutes from the Texas A&M University campus, making it easy for fans to gear up all year long. This new Rally House store also stands out for its extensive assortment of pro and college teams, sports apparel, and local gifts from top-tier brand names.

Rally House is eager to build upon its connection to Texas fans, especially those residing in and around College Station. "Rally House Post Oak Mall is the perfect addition to this iconic college town," District Manager Stefanie Blowers says. "Our team looks forward to helping fellow fans in the area show their team colors and hometown pride, whether with Texas A&M gear or something else from our vast inventory of high-quality gear!"

Patrons get to explore a wide array of authentic jerseys, hats, collectibles, and more for legendary Texas teams like the Texas A&M Aggies, Longhorns, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and others. Shoppers will also be happy to find top-tier brands such as '47, New Era, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and Adidas, to name a few.

Rally House Post Oak Mall is the place for area residents, college students, and visitors to find unique Texas and College Station merch. This store has one-of-a-kind local apparel and gifts inspired by well-known names like Don't Mess with Texas, Lone Star Beer, and many more options.   

Shoppers can expect only the best customer service and full shelves at Rally House Post Oak Mall. Still, there's an enormous selection of items available to ship to any state online at www.rallyhouse.com. Plus, customers can keep up with store and company news by visiting the Rally House Post Oak Mall Store Page or following on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

