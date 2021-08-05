Rally House debuts Sooners Flagship store

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer is opening their second store in Oklahoma, this one in Norman, Oklahoma. The store is set to open later this week and is in University Town Center at 1510 24th Ave. NW A101 Norman, Oklahoma.

With dozens of locations in Dallas and Kansas, Rally House has been serving displaced Sooners fans for years and recently opened their first Oklahoma location in Oklahoma City earlier this summer. "We know Oklahoma is passionate about the Sooners, Cowboys and Thunder and our Penn Square Mall location has done very well since opening in June. But to truly deliver the best selection of Oklahoma merchandise, we really wanted a premier location in Norman," said CEO, Aaron Liebert. "At over 7,000 square feet, our new Norman flagship will blow away our customers as we get open just in time for the football season."

In addition to selling Oklahoma Sooners apparel and gifts, Rally House Oklahoma will also carry gear for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Cowboys as well as locally themed gifts and apparel.

Rally House offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 90 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more updates, please visit Rally House Norman on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RallyNorman), Instagram (@RallyNorman) or online (https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-norman).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Rally House operates over 90 locations across ten states.

