Rally House Expands Footprint in Toledo and Cleveland

CLEVELAND and TOLEDO, Ohio, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the officially licensed sports and merchandise retailer and one of the fastest growing retailers in the nation, announces the openings of Rally House Spring Meadows, west of Toledo, and Rally House Marketplace at Four Corners, just south of Cleveland. Rally House Spring Meadows in Holland is at the Spring Meadows Shopping Center right across from Target. Find Rally House at Four Corners in Chagrin Falls, in Four Corners Shopping Center next to Home Goods.

Rally House has opened numerous storefronts throughout Ohio recently, including new key markets such as Toledo and Columbus, alongside established markets of Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Dayton. "We have seen an incredible response to our expansion in Ohio," says VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. "Ohio sports fans are passionate and always looking to support their favorite teams. When we found these locations were available, we jumped at the opportunity to bring even more fans the best selection of team gear in the state."

Customers can rely on Rally House Spring Meadows and Rally House at Four Corners for top-tier products from the industry's most respected brand names, such as, New Era, Nike, '47, Antigua, and many more. These stores have an extensive assortment of merchandise from a long list of college and pro teams. At Rally House Spring Meadows, near the Ohio-Michigan border, fans will enjoy the option to shop both Ohio and Michigan professional teams and area collegiate teams, most notably the Toledo Rockets. At Rally House at Four Corners, customers will be pleased to find their favorite northeast Ohio teams, including the Browns, Guardians, Cavs, Buckeyes, Bobcats, Zips, and more.

Shoppers can trust both new locations will have helpful and friendly staff, eager to lend a hand. Combining remarkable customer service with the variety of products and teams to shop ensures a fulfilling shopping experience. Rally House encourages fans to shop their entire inventory at www.rallyhouse.com , with shipping options for all 50 states.

The company recommends that customers visit the Rally House Spring Meadows and Rally House Marketplace at Four Corners store pages, and follow on Facebook ( @RallyHouse ) and Instagram ( @rally_house ) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 190+ locations across 18 states.

