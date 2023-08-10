Rally House Expands Selection of College Team Gear with Second Grapevine Mills Location

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is excited to bring a second storefront to the Grapevine Mills shopping mall in Grapevine, TX, about 30 minutes north of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro. Rally House Grapevine Mills II will combine with Rally House Grapevine Mills I to offer an expanded selection of teams. The additional space allows Grapevine Mills II to be dedicated to collegiate teams, while Grapevine Mills I will focus on pro teams. Fans will find a broad range of well-known NCAA teams in stock at this new Rally House Grapevine Mills II store, including most fan-favorite Texas colleges.

Fans near DFW will appreciate the large inventory of college merch at this new Rally House. "All the diehard college sports fans around the area will have a blast shopping at Rally House Grapevine Mills II," describes District Managers Stefanie Blowers. "Our store has an unmatched selection of authentic NCAA jerseys, accessories, and more so that every customer finds the perfect gear to represent in style!"

Rally House is proud to carry a wide array of popular college teams at this new Grapevine Mills location, like the Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas A&M Aggies, North Texas Mean Green, OU Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, and many more schools. Rally House Grapevine Mills II also stands out with brands such as Nike, New Era, Adidas, and others.

Visitors will be pleased to find an assortment of local Texas merchandise alongside the vast selection of team gear at Rally House Grapevine Mills II. This location stocks many quality options to represent area high schools and famous spots around Texas, including local apparel and gifts unique to Rally House.  

Rally House Grapevine Mills II delivers an outstanding shopping experience. Still, many more products are available to ship to any state at www.rallyhouse.com. Customers can also find the latest company information on the Rally House Grapevine Mills II Store Page and by following on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 160+ locations across 17 states.

