Rally House Expands to Southwest Indiana with Future Store & Employment Opportunities

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is excited to branch out to southwest Indiana with a new storefront coming this fall. Rally House Evansville Pavilion will arrive soon in Evansville, IN, providing fans in this portion of the state with a reliable source of authentic team gear and unique locally-inspired merchandise. Residents around Evansville will also appreciate the numerous job openings, like essential leadership positions, available at this upcoming location.

Fans will have a blast shopping at Rally House Evansville Pavilion, thanks to the store's many recognizable brand names, like Nike, New Era, '47, Mitchell & Ness, and others. Plus, many well-liked collegiate and professional teams are in stock, such as the Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, Kentucky Wildcats, Indianapolis Colts, Pacers, and more. Locals will also have the chance to further their careers in one of the many open roles at this store.

Associates at Rally House Evansville Pavilion can implement their love for Indiana sports into their careers with this nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer. Future employees also get to look forward to a fast-paced work environment and a fun, supportive team to work alongside. Lastly, Rally House provides employees with phenomenal benefits and discounts.

Like every Rally House store, Rally House Evansville Pavilion focuses on providing shoppers with an enjoyable and easy shopping experience. That's why the store is hoping to hire dedicated, hard-working associates to join the team. A few of the open positions include Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

Rally House can't wait to hear from potential future employees on how they'll make an impact at Rally House Evansville Pavilion. Those interested in browsing employment opportunities and applying can do so by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers today.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

