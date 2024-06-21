Rally House Expansion Continues After Opening First Houston Storefront

HOUSTON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the national sports and merchandise retailer, has been offering officially licensed team merchandise and local gifts to Texas residents for nearly two-decades. As the company footprint in the state began in the Dallas area, now with 21 storefronts in DFW and 27 stores in Texas, Rally House has been feverishly expanding throughout the Lone Star State. Rally House is excited to announce the first of several stores to open in their new market of Houston with Rally House Houston Outlets. Find Rally House Houston Outlets in Texas City off Fashion Way, between Old Navy Outlet and Children's Place.

Rally House takes great pride in their ability to expand in Texas and provide their second-to-none product selection to even more Texans. Houston is a market Rally House has been eager to expand into, and the opening of Rally House Houston Outlets could not come at a better time. "It's an exciting time to be a sports fan in Houston," says VP of Marketing Strategy, Aaron Johnson. "From the rise of star QB CJ Stroud and the excitement around the Texans, to the Cougars second year in the Big 12 and college football right around the corner, Rally House Houston Outlets is going to be the go-to location in the area, year-round!"

Customers will be impressed with the selection of gear at Rally House Houston Outlets, as the store carries many fan-favorite teams, including the Texans, Astros, Dynamo, Rockets, Cougars, Aggies, Longhorns, and many more. Numerous admired brand names are also in stock, such as Nike, '47, Starter, New Era, Antigua, and others. Shoppers will be impressed with the company's product assortment, but also their selection of locally inspired gifts. Between the professional, collegiate, and local product selections, there is truly something for everyone at Rally House Houston Outlets.

The team at Rally House Houston Outlets is eager to serve Houston sports fans in-store. The company recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more products with shipping options to all 50 states.

Visit the Rally House Houston Outlets store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 20 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House