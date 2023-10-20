Rally House Extends Presence in Texas with New Storefront

PROSPER, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has a long-standing presence throughout Texas, and the national sports and merchandise retailer is pleased to bring another store to the state. Rally House Prosper is now open just north of the Dallas metro in Prosper, TX. Area fans can rely on this new Rally House location for officially licensed pro and college team gear alongside an impressive assortment of locally inspired gifts.

Texas residents have learned to trust Rally House for top-tier products, and the company is happy to work with more fans in the Prosper area. "The Rally House Prosper team is excited to open the first store in this portion of the Dallas market," District Manager Summer Cortez explains. "With tons of awesome products to browse and a fun, hard-working staff, we're sure every customer will have a blast shopping with us!"

Rally House Prosper carries a vast inventory of high-quality apparel and gifts to ensure customers are pleased with every purchase, with various options from famous brands like Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and others. Numerous pro and college teams are also available at this new Rally House storefront, such as the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and more.

Dallas and Texas stand out for the many well-known brands and points of interest, many of which customers can find in the local section at Rally House Prosper. This store offers remarkable local apparel and gifts inspired by area favorites like Don't Mess with Texas, Whataburger, and Lone Star Beer.

Thanks to the store's large inventory and friendly staff, patrons will enjoy each trip to Rally House Prosper. The company also recommends that customers visit www.rallyhouse.com to explore other great items that can ship to any of the 50 states.

Rally House invites fans to check out the Rally House Prosper Store Page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for news and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 18 states.

CONTACT:

Summer Cortez, District Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House