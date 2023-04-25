Rally House Helps Fans Celebrate 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is a premier national sports and merchandise retailer ready to help fans gear up for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. The company is excited to host several fun events in partnership with famous brands like Starter, New Era, and Jack Stack Barbecue. Customers can browse NFL Draft apparel while enjoying food, drinks, and player appearances at Rally House Plaza East on Thursday April 27 (4-7 p.m.) and Rally House Legends on Friday April 28 (3-7 p.m.). Rally House Power & Light will also have a range of activities throughout the NFL Draft Weekend on April 27 (1-5 p.m.), April 28 (2-6 p.m.), and April 29 (12-4 p.m.).

Fans looking for authentic NFL Draft gear can count on Rally House for a wide array of products online and in stores. There are many items available in the NFL assortment at Rally House, including NFL Draft hats and NFL Draft shirts. Customers can also shop an impressive selection of official NFL jerseys, with options for many of the top NFL Draft picks.

Rally House is also proud to partner with multiple renowned brands to host events during the NFL Draft in Kansas City. The company teamed up with Jack Stack Barbecue and Starter for Happy Hour Parties with tasty Kansas City BBQ and player appearances at Rally House Plaza East on Thursday (April 27) and Rally House Legends on Friday (April 28).

One vendor known for its vast selection of quality NFL Draft apparel is New Era, and Rally House is pumped to team up with this respected brand as well. Fans are invited to visit Rally House Power & Light during NFL Draft Weekend, where Rally House and New Era will have NFL Draft-exclusive products, a DJ booth, and BBQ samples!

Customers can browse NFL Draft merchandise and stay informed by visiting the Rally House website or following along on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House