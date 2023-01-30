Rally House Helps Philly Fans Celebrate Eagles NFC Championship Win

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly football fans are shouting their praises after the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship as they punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII. After dominating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, supporters can now turn to Rally House for all their Officially Licensed Philadelphia Eagles postseason products, including Eagles Playoff apparel and Eagles Super Bowl gear!

Rally House has a solid presence throughout the city of Philadelphia, with numerous storefronts dotting the metro and surrounding areas. Fans can stop into any of the 13 Rally House locations around Philly to explore stylish Eagles Playoff apparel and Super Bowl merchandise. Plus, with an expansive selection of authentic Eagles postseason gear available in-store and online at www.rallyhouse.com, the company is confident all fans will find Eagles gear to celebrate the team's success as they head to Super Bowl LVII.

The nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is honored to be a reliable source of authentic Eagles postseason merchandise. While there are limited quantities, some of the available products at Rally House include Eagles Super Bowl game jerseys and NFC Champs apparel, along with Super Bowl collectibles, hats, accessories, and much more. "Philly fans are ecstatic to see another one of their pro teams head to the championship round - this time being the Eagles," explains District Manager Jessica Foca. "And our staff around the city is eager to help these great fans express their joy with remarkable team gear!"

Rally House is working around the clock to ensure Eagles fans can get NFC Champions apparel and Super Bowl gear in time for the next big game. Staff in stores continuously restock products as they arrive, while others work diligently to fulfill online orders as quickly as possible. The company recommends that customers follow Rally House Philly on Twitter (@Rally_Philly) and Instagram (@rally_philly) for the latest updates, new product arrivals, and other store information.

