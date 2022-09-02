Rally House Hosts Grand Opening Weekend Event in Detroit

DETROIT, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has experienced substantial growth over the past year, including a slew of recent storefronts around the great city of Detroit, MI. To celebrate these new locations and give back to the loyal fans that make it all possible, the company is hosting a Grand Opening Weekend celebration at three Detroit stores on September 9 & 10. During this event, customers will have the chance to win various prizes while shopping gear for their favorite pro and college teams.

The Detroit market is continuously expanding as Rally House opens new stores in the area, three of which are participating in the Rally House Grand Opening Weekend. Customers can visit Rally House Woodhaven, Rally House Canton, and Rally House Allen Park to take part in the giveaways.

Visitors will have several opportunities to win big prizes at the participating Rally House stores around Detroit. The first 100 guests on Friday and the first 100 guests on Saturday will receive a scratch-off ticket that looks like an official game ticket. All tickets contain prizes ranging from a $5 gift card to a Grand Prize $500 gift card.

Participants can also register to win a decked-out tailgate package ideal for trips to the stadium this season. This package includes two chairs, one tent, one table, a cornhole set, and a $200 gift card. There is only one winner of the tailgate package, but all non-winning entries will receive a consolation prize.

Customers will have the chance to win awesome prizes during the Rally House Grand Opening Weekend in Detroit. However, they'll also get to browse an extensive assortment of quality sports apparel. These stores offer products for the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Spartans, Chippewas, and various other teams.

Rally House looks forward to helping customers and fans win outstanding prizes while shopping top-notch team gear. Plus, there's even more merchandise available online at www.rallyhouse.com that can be shipped to all 50 states.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

