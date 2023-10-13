Rally House Introduces Second Store in Lexington, KY

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a leading sports and merchandise retailer, continues to grow in Kentucky with a new storefront at Fayette Mall in Lexington. Rally House Fayette Mall is now open on the city's southside, only 10 minutes from the University of Kentucky campus. Residents, students, and visitors will appreciate this new store's broad selection of Kentucky Wildcats gear and merch for many other teams, plus unique localized merchandise.

Rally House recently opened its first store in Lexington, and the company is ecstatic to bring a second to this historic city. "Rally House Fayette Mall will be the place to go for Kentucky fans," District Manager Tonya Brown explains. "Our large inventory of authentic sports apparel and awesome local gifts will help every visitor show off their team colors and hometown pride!"

Rally House Fayette Mall offers a large variety of products for fans to represent their favorite college and professional teams including the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, and more. Shoppers will also be glad to find stylish, high-quality gear from top brand names at this new storefront, including Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Adidas, to name a few.

Residents and college students have a lot to like about the iconic city of Lexington and the state of Kentucky. Now, shoppers can turn to Rally House Fayette Mall for local apparel and gifts to boast of their love for the area. This new store carries many excellent products with one-of-a-kind designs that stand out.

Rally House Fayette Mall has a dedicated staff and plenty of gear for every fan in Lexington. Patrons can also browse a comprehensive selection of items at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for every state.

Customers will find the latest store news and company updates on the Rally House Fayette Mall store page

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

