Rally House Kicks Off the Chiefs AFC Championship Party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. , Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound in back-to-back seasons after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Sunday, and Rally House was eager to celebrate with fans by reopening store locations. The prominent sports and merchandise retailer quickly opened boxes of AFC Champion and Super Bowl LVII gear for excited fans following the game. These fans had the first opportunity to shop officially licensed products in-store, and the full product selection was available on the Rally House website just minutes after the final whistle.

Rally House does not shy away from celebrating big wins with Chiefs Kingdom. "At Rally House, we are fans just like our customers," says VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. "We know how special these moments are for Chiefs fans and understand how getting your hands on championship gear quickly is the kickoff to celebrating with the community!"

Leading up to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Fransico 49ers, fans will enjoy shopping the large selection of Chiefs championship product at Rally House. With restocks and new arrivals coming in throughout the next two weeks, the selection includes popular options with championship hats, t-shirts, hoodies, drinkware and much more. Customers will also enjoy shopping renowned brand names such as New Era, 47, Antigua, Nike, and others.

Rally House encourages shoppers to browse Chiefs merchandise at select Rally House stores and on the Rally House website. Fans can also follow the retailer on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for more details and company information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 190+ locations across 18 states.

