Rally House Launches Second Store in Louisiana

GONZALES, La., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House broadens its market reach within Louisiana with the opening of its second store in the state, Rally House Tanger Gonzales. The store is located near Robert Wilson Road, next to Tommy Hilfiger.

As the fastest-growing sports apparel retailer in the country, Rally House is thrilled to announce its second store in the state of Louisiana, Rally House Tanger Gonzales. The store's employees are ready and eager to welcome new customers. "The store team is super excited to be in Gonzales, Louisiana!" Elaina Aquino, District Manager, said. "We have some employees from our Baton Rouge location, and some brand-new faces to Rally House, all of whom are excited to welcome our customers to Rally House Tanger Gonzales."

Rally House Tanger Gonzales offers an abundant array of professional team gear for the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Astros, and many more. Additionally, collegiate sports fans will be satisfied with the huge assortment of college gear for the LSU Tigers, Southern University Jaguars, University of Louisiana Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns, Grambling State Tigers, and Tulane Green Wave. Customers will be pleased to find no shortage of fan favorite brands to browse in-store, including Nike, Cutter & Buck, New Era, Tommy Bahama, and Columbia.

Louisiana is a unique and special place; Rally House knows this and strives to stock its local section with Louisiana and Baton Rouge specific gifts and gear. Shoppers will be delighted to find locally inspired gifts and merchandise that celebrate all things Louisiana. From cherished area restaurants to the most popular destinations in the state, there is something for everyone at Rally House Tanger Gonzales.

The team at Rally House Tanger Gonzales cannot wait to welcome shoppers in and outfit them in their favorite team's merch. Customers are also encouraged to browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more team gear and nationwide shipping options.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 20 states.

