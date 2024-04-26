Rally House Now Welcoming Customers in Deptford, NJ

DEPTFORD, N.J. , April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest-growing sports and merchandise retailer in the nation, Rally House, has officially opened Rally House Deptford Mall, its 16th location in Philadelphia. Stop by the new store in the Dick's Sporting Goods wing of Deptford Mall, which is located just south of Philadelphia proper.

Rally House is no stranger to the Philadelphia market; the company has officially opened its 16th location in the metro. The team at Rally House Deptford Mall is thrilled to help fans represent their favorite local teams with top-quality sports merchandise, alongside locally-inspired gifts. "Our goal with Rally House Deptford Mall is to reach more fans and simplify the shopping experience for those who live south of Philly," Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy, said. "Now shoppers will have a shorter drive time to premium Rally House sports gear and gifts."

At Rally House Deptford Mall, fans can shop celebrated professional teams like the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Flyers, Union, Yankees, Jets, Knicks and Giants, as well as popular college and university teams in the area. Additionally, shoppers will have access to apparel and headwear from New Era, Nike, Mitchell & Ness and many other acclaimed brands.

Rally House knows Philly fans are proud of their city, which is why the company offers a unique selection of local gifts and apparel. Inspired by skylines, regional tastes and iconic landmarks, the local section is a great place to find gifts and everyday wearables.

The team at Rally House Deptford Mall is eager to welcome Philly sports fans in-store. The company also recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more products with shipping options to all 50 states.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home decor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams as well as locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

