Rally House Opens 10th Chicago Location

CHICAGO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the nationally known sports and merchandise retailer, breaks into the double digits for storefront locations in the Chicago area with Rally House Old Orchard. Rally House Old Orchard can be found in the northeast corner of Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center, right off Old Orchard Road near Forever 21 and Zara.

Rally House Old Orchard is the second new store opening for Rally House in the Chicago area in 2024, following the opening of Rally House Fashion Outlets of Chicago that opened in late March. The company is thrilled to continue expansion in the Windy City. "It is an exciting time to be a Chicago sports fan," says Aaron Johnson VP of Marketing Strategy. "Chicago has young stars, passionate fans, and a rich sports history. Rally House is here to celebrate the past, present, and future with the great fans of Chicago."

Patrons will always look forward to shopping at Rally House Old Orchard, as the store carries many fan-favorite teams, including the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Illinois Fighting Illini, Northwestern Wildcats, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and many more. Numerous esteemed brand names are also in stock, such as New Era, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, Antigua, and others.

Rally House Old Orchard is a reliable source of local apparel and gifts inspired by the many attractions, businesses, and themes Chicago is praised for. Shoppers can find Local Chicago and Local Illinois merchandise perfect for residents and visitors to show their love for Chicago. The local product selection will also showcase famous names like the Billy Goat Tavern and Grill and Vienna Beef to name a couple.

The team at Rally House Old Orchard is eager to welcome Chicago sports fans in-store. The company also recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more products with shipping options to all 50 states.

The company recommends that customers visit the Rally House Old Orchard store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

