Rally House Opens 20th Store in Philadelphia

SPRINGFIELD, Pa., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th Rally House store in Philadelphia, Rally House Springfield Square North, is now open. As the fastest-growing sports and apparel retailer in the country, Rally House is thrilled to continue serving fans in Pennsylvania. The store is located on Baltimore Pike Road, next to Panera Bread in Springfield, PA.

Rally House Springfield Square North, now open, joins the company's 19 other stores in the Philadelphia area. "The store is located 15 minutes from the Philadelphia airport and a mere 30 minutes from the stadiums where our Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and Sixers play," Kathy Henry, District Manager, said. "This store will showcase all of our local teams, along with our area colleges like Penn State, Temple, West Chester, Drexel, LaSalle, Villanova, and Penn. Our customers have been stopping by daily to inquire about opening and Phillies items they are already looking for."

The store carries a massive assortment of Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Flyers and Union gear, as well as college merch for the Penn St Lions, Temple Owls, Villanova Wildcats, West Chester Golden Rams, Penn Quakers, Saint Joseph's Hawks, Drexel Dragons, LaSalle Explorers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Coveted brands, like Nike, Adidas, New Era, '47, Homage, Columbia and more, are all available at Rally House Springfield Square North.

Philly pride runs deep, which is why Rally House also offers a one-of-a-kind selection of local gear and gifts. Fans of the Philly Pretzel Factory, Campos Deli, Victory Brewing and more will be happy to see their favorite local brands represented on tees and in gifts. The local section at Rally House has something for tourists and locals alike.

The spirited team at Rally House Springfield Square North is excited to welcome shoppers at the new location and help them find whatever they need for game days, office wear or everyday outfits. Customers can also check out www.rallyhouse.com if they want to browse the selection of gear for even more teams. Shipping options are available nationwide.

Rally House recommends customers visit the Rally House Springfield Square North store page and follow on Facebook ( @RallyHouse ) and Instagram ( @rally_house ) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

