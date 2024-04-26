Rally House Opens Eighth Location in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is excited to announce its fourth location in Louisville and eighth location in Kentucky, Rally House Jefferson Mall. As the fastest-growing sports and merchandise retailer in the nation, Rally House couldn't be more thrilled to continue serving fans in the state. Find the store near the food court and next to Windsor in Jefferson Mall.

Sports fans residing in and around Louisville now have access to Rally House's fourth location in the city, Rally House Jefferson Mall. The store's staff is ready to help fans represent their favorite teams with top-of-the-line sports gear and local merchandise. "Rally House Jefferson Mall is excited to be your first fan destination in South Louisville," Tonya LeBrun, District Manager, said. "We have all your local game day gear! Come show your Rally Spirit with us."

At Rally House Jefferson Mall, fans can shop gear for celebrated professional teams like the Bengals, Reds and Louisville City FC, as well as popular college and university teams in the area. Additionally, shoppers will have access to apparel by New Era, Nike, Antigua and other sought-after brands.

Another reason shoppers will stop by Rally House Jefferson Mall is for the selection of local apparel and gifts. Inspired by local landmarks, hometown tastes and regional brands, the local section is the perfect place for Kentucky residents to peruse.

Rally House customers should also make a stop at Rally House Jefferson Mall for its wide selection of team merchandise and friendly staff. Shoppers are encouraged to check out www.rallyhouse.com, where they have access to more team gear with shipping options nationwide.

The company recommends customers visit the Rally House Jefferson Mall page and follow along on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

