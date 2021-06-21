Rally House opens first Akron store

AKRON, Ohio, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, opened their first Akron location this week. The store is located at Summit Mall across from American Eagle, in between Victoria's Secret and J. Crew.

With the start of summer here, Rally House CEO, Aaron Liebert, cannot wait for customers to start their summer shopping. "We have been in the Cleveland metro area for several years and customers have been asking us to come to Akron for a while," said Liebert. "While the Summit Mall store will carry all our Cleveland products, there will be a big focus on Kent State, Akron Zips and local products. The goal is to be ensure the best one-stop shop experience for gameday and local apparel and we are excited bring our store to Akron."

In addition to selling local apparel, Rally House Summit Mall will carry apparel for the Akron Zips, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Kent State Golden Flashes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ohio Bobcats and more!

Rally House offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 80 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more updates, please visit Rally House Summit Mall on Facebook (@RallySummitMall), Instagram (@RallySummitMall) or online (https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-summit-mall).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates over 80 locations across ten states.

