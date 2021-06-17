Rally House opens first Oklahoma store

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer is opening their first store in Oklahoma. The store opened last week and is located at Penn Square Mall across from Bath & Body Works and Starbucks.

Oklahoma has always been on the radar for Rally House. "We have catered to displaced Oklahoma and Oklahoma State fans for years in DFW and up in Kansas but now can support them closer to home in Oklahoma City. Sports are huge in Oklahoma so we will also bring Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and other pro teams in addition to a great selection of Thunder merchandise," said CEO, Aaron Liebert. "We can't wait to give fans the ultimate shopping experience for not only gamedays, but cool local apparel and gifts as well."

In addition to selling local apparel, Rally House Penn Square Mall will carry apparel for the Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Tulsa Hurricane, Oklahoma City Thunder, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and more!

Rally House offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 80 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more updates, please visit Rally House Penn Square Mall on Facebook (@RallyPennSquare), Instagram (@RallyPennSquare) or online (https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-penn-square).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Rally House operates over 80 locations across ten states.

